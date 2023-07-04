Meta's "Twitter killer" app Threads is on its way – and you can get a cheat code to download it

Twitter limits daily posts users can view Twitter limits daily posts users can view 03:52

Meta is set to release a rival to Twitter on Thursday, a social media app called Threads it describes as "Instagram's text-based conversation app."

The new service, which is available for pre-order in Apple's App Store and will be released on July 6, has a similar appearance to Twitter, with screenshots of the service showing messages with replies from other users. One screenshot of the app indicates that Instagram users will be able to immediately click to follow the same accounts on Threads, which could help users quickly build large follower bases.

Meta also introduced cheat codes on Instagram to allow people to sign up for a download ahead of time, teasing the release to its billions of users.

Meta's Instagram is readying a Twitter-like service, which will be available for download on July 6. Aimee Picchi

Threads will arrive at a critical moment for Twitter, whose owner Elon Musk has been making changes to the social network that have driven away advertisers and alienated some users. Musk's recent decision to throttle usage for some nonpaying members, limiting free accounts to reading 600 tweets per day, sparked intense backlash.

On social media, some users are referring to Threads as a "Twitter killer" because of the expectation that many people will migrate away from Twitter in favor of the new social media service.

How do I get a cheat code?

The cheat codes are "Thread" or "Threads," which you enter into the search box in Instagram.

When you do that, a red "Admit One" ticket will appear on your screen and then move to your search box. If you click on the ticket, it will take you to a website with a countdown clock (which ends on July 6 at 10 a.m. ET). There's also a QR code.

If you scan the QR code, it will take you to the download page for the app on Apple store.

Is this Meta's Twitter clone?

The app is billed as an Instagram service, but images posted in Threads' App Store listing look more like Twitter than the video- and photo-driven platform, Instagram.

Threads is billed as a place where you can "follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things."

The Threads app appears to allow users to "like" a post, reply to it or repost it, according to images on Apple's App Store. Aimee Picchi

In a screenshot of the service, it appears to have a similar interface as Twitter, enabling users to "like," "reply" or repost other people's messages.

Where is Threads available?

The app is available for pre-order in Apple's App Store. It's also available in the Google Play store.

How soon will Threads be available?

The service is teased as "expected July 6."

Can I use my Instagram username?

Yes, the Threads app says you will be able to "keep your username."

A screenshot of Meta's Threads, available for pre-order on Apple's App store, indicates that people will be able to keep their Instagram followers on the new service. Aimee Picchi

Could this hurt Twitter?

Some Twitter users are expressing enthusiasm about the new Meta product on social media.

Meta's new social media app could lure consumers away from Twitter by providing a free service without the issues that are now overhanging Musk's tech company. Since Musk bought Twitter last year, the platform has seen a spike in hate speech and was rated by the advocacy group GLAAD as the worst social-media service for protecting LGBTQ+ users from harassment.

In its latest tweak, Twitter said Monday that it will require users to be verified before they can use the online dashboard TweetDeck, a service that is popular with corporations because it allows users to manage multiple accounts from one app.

The new policy takes effect in 30 days and appears to be aimed at raising extra revenue because users need to pay to have their accounts verified under Musk's changes.

Rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg

Musk's rivalry with Meta Platforms could end up spilling over into real life. In an online exchange between Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to fight each other in a "cage match," though it's unclear if they will actually make it to the ring.

Zuckerberg, 39, took home gold and silver medals at his first jiu-jitsu tournament back in May.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, 51, also trains in jiu-jitsu at a California gym, he said on Joe Rogan's show in 2021.

— With reporting by CBS News' Li Cohen and the Associated Press.