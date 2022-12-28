Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million after no winner drawn

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $785 million Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $785 million 00:36

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $785 million after no one matched all winning numbers for Friday night's drawing.

It's the fourth-largest prize in the game's history. The one-time cash option is $395 million.

The winning numbers for Friday, December 30 are: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 Mega Ball 7.

This drawing was the 22nd since the jackpot was last won back on October 14.

Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

Tickets are $2 each. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.



The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.6 million.