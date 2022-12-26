Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million for Tuesday drawing

TALLAHASSEE - The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has jumped to a whopping $565 million.

It's the sixth largest jackpot prize in the game's history.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on October 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

Since Mega Millions began in May 2002, there have been 11 winning jackpots of $500 million or more, including three that exceeded $1 billion.

But know, the odds of winning the top prize are not in your favor - only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

Lottery officials say the jackpot prize winner, if there is one, will have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of around $293.6 million. The prize must be claimed within 60 days of the winning jackpot draw to receive the cash option.

Tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

