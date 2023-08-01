Massive Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday night

Billion dollar plus Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday night

MIAMI - A billion dollar plus Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday night's drawing.

The estimated jackpot, $1.05 billion, equals the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions' history.

A winner of Tuesday's jackpot could choose to spread it in annual payments over 29 years or take a lump-sum option of an estimated $527.9 million.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It's followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

Ranked No. 4 on Mega Millions' list is a $1.05 billion prize won by a ticket sold in Michigan in 2021.

Less than two weeks ago, a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize - the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.



