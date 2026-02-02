Man dies after vehicle crashes into lake in S.W. Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's office says one man has been killed and two others injured after their vehicle crashed into a lake late Sunday night in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The Sheriffs Office says it happened at 11:01 p.m. at S.W. 268th St. which is also Moody Drive and S.W. 107th Ave. not far from the Florida Turnpike.

The Sheriff's Office said the two men were able to escape from the vehicle when it started to submerge and said they tried to save the driver, but they were not able to, and he did not survive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported that eight units responded to the scene and rescued two men from the frigid waters; both were transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

The Sheriff's Office stated that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was sealed off from the site until early Monday afternoon. On the scene in the afternoon, a CBS News Miami crew noticed that a metal barricade had been knocked down and the vehicle had driven through bushes in a wooded area and in to the lake.

The Sheriff's Office said it was not clear how this crash happened or if speed was a factor. There is an open investigation.

So far, the driver and his two passengers have not been identified.