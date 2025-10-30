5 more arrests in brazen Louvre crown jewels heist but gems still missing, prosecutor says

Paris — Five more people have been arrested in the investigation into the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum, but the treasures remain missing, the Paris prosecutor announced Thursday.

The five were detained late Wednesday night in Paris and the Paris region, Prosecutor Laure Beccuau told RTL radio. She didn't release their identities or other details.

One is suspected of being part of the four-person team that robbed the Louvre's Apollo Gallery in broad daylight Oct. 19, the prosecutor said. Two other members of the team were arrested Sunday and given preliminary charges Wednesday of criminal conspiracy and theft committed by an organized gang. Both partially admitted their involvement, according to the prosecutor.

People wait for the opening of the Louvre museum on Oct. 30, 2025 in Paris. Emma Da Silva/AP

Two people were arrested earlier in connection with the theft, authorities said.

"Searches last night and overnight did not allow us to find the goods," Beccuau said.

It took thieves less than eight minutes to steal the jewels valued at 88 million euros ($102 million), shocking the world. The robbers forced open a window, cut into cases with power tools and fled with eight pieces of the French crown jewels.

But master jeweler and Parisian gem appraiser Stephen Portier told CBS News the thieves will struggle to sell the gems.

"The whole world knows about this robbery. Dealers will have pictures of every single piece up in their offices," he said. "So if they think they're being offered diamonds from the Louvre ... they will ask some hard questions. And contact the police."

Portier said the robbers might have to recut the stolen gems, which would significantly decrease their value.