"Multiple casualties" reported in Louisville as police respond to shooting

Louisville's police department reported "multiple casualties" Monday morning as police were responding to a shooting downtown, officials said. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said police were responding to a "shooting situation."

The Louisville Metro Police Department said they were responding to an "active aggressor." The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

Officials urged people to avoid the area around the 300 block of East Main Street.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Beshear said.

Caleb Goodlett told CBS affiliate WLKY-TV he received a call from his wife who works at a bank in the area at 8:30 a.m. She was calling from inside a vault at an Old National Bank branch and she told him there was a gunman in the bank, Goodlett told the station.

Goodlett said his wife asked him to call the police. When he called 911, he was told police were already responding.

WLKY-TV posted aerial video of the scene.

BREAKING NEWS: Several casualties due to 'active aggressor' https://t.co/kL1RPdSdUz — WLKY (@WLKY) April 10, 2023

