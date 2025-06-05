Lauderhill teen in critical condition after shooting at apartment complex

Summer break got off to a dangerous start for two teens who were shot Wednesday afternoon at a Lauderhill apartment complex.

Police said when officers arrived at the Cascavita 2 apartments, in the 2000 block of NW 43rd Terrace, they found Shiraj Reid, 16, and his 17-year-old best friend in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. A gun was found on the ground nearby, according to police

"I was at the pool with my homeboys when I heard a couple gunshots and then I saw two helicopters flying in the air," said a teen who lives in the complex.

Both Reid and his best friend were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Reid's mother Tiara Higgs said her son was in critical condition and the other teen was listed as stable. The 17-year-old's brother said he was shot in the leg and another bullet grazed his back.

Police said they don't know why the teens were shot and no one has been taken into custody.