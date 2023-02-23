Teen killed in Opa-locka gated community
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are assisting in a deadly shooting investigation at an Opa-locka gated community.
Opa-locka police and Miami-Dade homicide investigators are focusing on a residence in Mirage at Sailboat Cove, in the 14500 block of NW 17th Path.
Investigators are talking with neighbors as well as those who live in the two-story townhome.
Police have confirmed that a teen is dead and another teen has been detained. They are siblings.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
