Teen killed in Opa-locka gated community

Teen killed in shooting at Opa-locke gated community
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are assisting in a deadly shooting investigation at an Opa-locka gated community.

Opa-locka police and Miami-Dade homicide investigators are focusing on a residence in Mirage at Sailboat Cove, in the 14500 block of NW 17th Path.

Investigators are talking with neighbors as well as those who live in the two-story townhome.

Police have confirmed that a teen is dead and another teen has been detained. They are siblings. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

First published on February 23, 2023 / 5:35 AM

