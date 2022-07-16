Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Florida on drug charges

The rapper Kodak Black has been arrested in Florida and charged with drug offenses, authorities said Friday.

The arrest came at approximately 4:30 p.m., when troopers saw a purple Dodge Durango with window tints that appeared to be darker than legally allowed, and an expired registration, Florida's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said in a statement.

When they stopped the vehicle, troopers encountered the "strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle's interior," the statement said. Upon searching the Durango, troopers found a bag with 31 white tablets, which they later identified as oxycodone. More than $74,000 in cash was also found in the car, authorities said.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Bill K. Kapri, who performs under the name Kodak Black. Kapri, whose license was found to have expired more than 30 days ago, was arrested and taken to the Broward County Jail.

Kapri was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance, The Associated Press reported.

Kapri's attorney asked the public on Twitter to "Never Judge a case based on an arrest," writing that, "There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case."

"We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly," his attorney said.

Kodak Black wears diamond earrings, oversized large pendant chain necklaces, a white latte blazer jacket, outside the Amiri show, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023, on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Kapri is slated to perform at Miami's Rolling Loud festival on July 24.

This is not the first time Kapri has been arrested. In 2019, he was arrested on weapons and drug charges while trying to enter the U.S. from Canada.

Later that year, he pleaded guilty to a separate set of charges and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in order to "unlawfully acquire firearms." Former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in January 2021.

Kapri was also arrested on trespassing charges earlier this year, but prosecutors declined to move forward with the case, according to The Associated Press.