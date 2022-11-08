Josh Hart hits 3 at buzzer to give Blazers 110-107 win over Heat

MIAMI - Portland didn't call time. Josh Hart called game.

Hart's 3-pointer as time expired off a pass from Damian Lillard gave the Trail Blazers a 110-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, capping a perfect offensive finish from Portland.

The Blazers trailed for most of the final three quarters, then went 8 for 8 from the floor in the game's last 6:07.

"It's good to have games like this, especially early in the season, that are close games that come down to the wire and force you to execute," Hart said.

Execution was no issue for the Blazers. They shot 13 for 17 in the fourth quarter, the second-best final 12 minutes by any NBA team so far this season. Only New Orleans - 14 for 18 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 30 - had a better fourth quarter.

Anfernee Simons scored 25 for Portland, Jerami Grant added 23 and Lillard finished with 19 points in his first game back after a four-game absence with a right calf strain. Hart and Justice Winslow each scored 12.

Hart's buzzer-beater capped a wild final few moments. Max Strus made a 3-pointer for Miami with 6.2 seconds remaining to tie the game. The Trail Blazers opted not to call timeout and Lillard dribbled most of the way downcourt before finding Hart in the left corner near the Heat bench.

Hart hit the shot, and the Blazers ran off their bench to chase him in celebration.

"I saw Josh waving his hands," said Lillard, who was thinking he'd take the shot before seeing Hart. "Easy play."

At 7-3, Portland is off to its best start since 2018-19.

"Dame made a great pass and Josh made a great shot," Miami guard Kyle Lowry said.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Strus all had 16 for Miami. The Heat (4-7) got 15 from Lowry and Gabe Vincent, and 10 apiece from Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon.

Simons was called for fouling Adebayo with 10.2 seconds left, but the Blazers argued that the Heat center actually was guilty of using his arm to hook Simons on the play. After review, the referees agreed and gave Portland the ball.

Simons made two free throws with 8.5 seconds left to push the lead to three before Strus tied it. And then Hart ended it.

"Lillard and Simons were terrific in creating those triggers," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "They made a ton of timely plays in that fourth quarter. It felt like we could not get a stop."