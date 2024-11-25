Jim Patronis seeks to replace Matt Gaetz in Congress, resigns as CFO

TALLAHASSEE — Receiving President-elect Donald Trump's endorsement and setting off political dominoes, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Monday he will run for a Northwest Florida congressional seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Trump also threw his endorsement behind state Sen. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, as a replacement for former U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz. Trump tapped Waltz to serve as national security advisor. Waltz submitted his resignation from Congressional District 6 on Monday, according to Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

Patronis also on Monday submitted his resignation from the Cabinet position, effective March 31.

"Together, we have worked with the Florida Legislature to provide benefits for mental health and cancer for Florida's first responders," Patronis wrote in his resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Byrd. "They are always there when we need them, and in return, we showed up for them in their time of need."

Patronis' exit will give DeSantis an opportunity to appoint a replacement to complete the remaining two years of the chief financial officer's term in office.

Trump on Monday encouraged Patronis to run to replace Gaetz.

"A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Within hours, Patronis submitted his resignation and entered the race for Congressional District 1, which includes all or parts of Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties. A former state legislator and family restaurateur, Patronis is from Panama City, which is not included in the district.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried criticized Patronis for doing "nothing to solve Florida's affordability crisis" during his Cabinet tenure.

"Jimmy's career has been built around failing up, which makes sense as all he does is carry the water for special interests while kissing the ring of those in power," Fried posted on X. "8 yrs overseeing property insurance. Floridians, does he deserve a promotion?"

Trump's endorsement makes Patronis the clear frontrunner in the conservative district.

State Rep. Michelle Salzman, a Pensacola Republican who had jumped into the contest, quickly threw her support behind Patronis.

"Politics is an ever-changing chessboard," Salzman posted on X. "Our first priority as elected officials should be our constituents. If we put them first, we all win! Jimmy has been endorsed by the leader of our party and that should be enough for us to get behind him. Congratulations Jimmy Patronis."

State Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, however, wasn't intimidated by the endorsement. Rudman on Monday submitted his resignation which will be effective Jan. 1, to House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami.

"I grew up in Brookhaven, MS vacationing in Northwest Florida every chance I got. I moved here as soon as I finished medical training. I love it here," Rudman posted on X. "And the good people here deserve a strong field of candidates and a robust Republican debate, not a coronation. I'm in."