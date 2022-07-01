VBS Miami NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera CBS News Miami

Born in Cuba, Ivan grew up in Miami. He holds a Television Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society.

He most recently served as chief meteorologist for KOB 4 and Telemundo in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Before heading to New Mexico, he served as a meteorologist for CNN and HLN.

He's also worked as a meteorologist for WFTS-TV in Tampa, WESH-TV in Orlando, and at The Weather Company, which included regular appearances on Fox News Channel.

During his career, he's forecasted and led viewers, on both the local and national level, through multiple storms and hurricane catastrophes, each devastating and each unique. Katrina, Charlie, and Sandy, just to name a few. More recently Wilma destroyed his mother's home. Oh, and let's not forget about Irma and Maria.

Now at CBS Miami, he will provide invaluable information to viewers as they prepare for any threat to South Florida.

"As our science continues to evolve from hurricane computer modeling to new ways of understanding storm surge, the team and I at CBS4 will develop and deploy leading-edge tools you can use to make smart decisions and we will do it without the hype and scare tactics. We will be the calm in the storm," said Cabrera.

He added that during hurricane season, he and the team will work alongside the National Hurricane Center, emergency managers, and elected officials to give viewers the straightforward information they need to protect what matters most when it matters most.