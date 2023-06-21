Humane Society of Greater Miami hosts "Clear the Shelter" event this weekend

MIAMI - Have you been thinking about getting a new furry friend?

The Humane Society of Greater Miami has a deal for you. From June 23rd to June 25th, they are hosting a "Clear the Shelter" event at the Soffer and Fine Adoption Center, located at 16101 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach.

For the event, adoption fees will be waived for cats and dogs that have been in the shelter for six months or longer. The Brady Hunter Foundation has donated over $29,000 to the Humane Society of Greater Miami to cover the fees.

Humane Society of Greater Miami event Humane Society of Greater Miami

"We encourage everyone to come out and join us in helping these animals find their forever homes, where they can live a happy life as they deserve," said Josh Fox, President and Founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation.

As a limited-admission adoption facility, the Humane Society of Greater Miami ensures that no animal admitted to their shelter is at risk of euthanasia due to time, space, or treatable medical issues.

"So many of our dogs and cats have been waiting months and even years to find their forever families," says Jossie Aguirre, Executive Director at the Humane Society of Greater Miami. "We are dedicated to finding every animal the perfect home, no matter how long it takes. We hope the Clear the Shelters event will help give our longtimers the special spotlight they need to finally connect them with the family of their dreams."