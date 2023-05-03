Human remains found inside two crocodiles believed to be missing fisherman

Giant alligator bends fence Giant alligator bends metal fence in Florida 00:32

The remains of a missing fisherman in Australia are believed to have been found inside two crocodiles. Queensland Police said the crocodiles were euthanized by wildlife officers and the police department is preparing a report for the coroner.

The police department announced a search and rescue mission in Kennedy River at Rinyirru (Lakefield) National Park after a 65-year-old went missing on April 29.

The police department and the Department of Environment and Sciences, or DES, led the search for the man, who has not been identified, which included helicopters.

But on May 3, the search was called off after remains were found inside the two crocodiles, which were found just upstream from where the man was last seen.

Coastal areas in Queensland are often called "Croc Country," and officials urge visitors to be "Crocwise," and look out for the predators. DES advises people to stay away from the water's edge and remember – just because you can't see a crocodile, doesn't mean it isn't there. They also say not to feed the animals, to dispose of all food and to stay away from traps.

The department says crocodiles will feed upon any animal they can overpower. They use their advanced sense of smell to find prey and usually wait at the water's edge and then ambush their target.

They will attack humans and between 1985 and 2016, the Queensland government recorded eight fatal crocodile attacks and 17 non-fatal attacks.

While crocodiles in the area nearly went extinct in the 1970s due to hunting, they are now listed as a now listed as a vulnerable species in Queensland and the department balances conservation and public safety.

They regularly set traps in this area to help reduce the amount of crocodiles. However, the removal of one crocodile opens up its territory for another to come in and the department says the area will never be completely free of the predators.