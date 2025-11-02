President Trump will appear on 60 Minutes tonight. Here's what to know ahead of the interview.

President Trump is returning to 60 Minutes this Sunday, his first appearance on the program in five years.

Mr. Trump discussed a wide range of issues with 60 Minutes contributing correspondent Norah O'Donnell, including U.S.-China relations, Venezuela, Israel, the government shutdown, immigration, the National Guard, and more.

The interview Friday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is also Mr. Trump's first with 60 Minutes since he sued and then settled with CBS parent company Paramount over a 2024 election interview with then Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The settlement did not include an apology.

Mr. Trump had been scheduled to speak with 60 Minutes during the 2024 election special, but he backed out after previously indicating he would be on the show.

Mr. Trump previously sat down with 60 Minutes' Mike Wallace in 1985, Scott Pelley in 2015 and Lesley Stahl twice in 2016, first in July of that year, and then again in November 2016. He also spoke with Stahl again in 2018 and 2020. Mr. Trump walked out during the 2020 interview with Stahl.

How to watch President Trump on 60 Minutes