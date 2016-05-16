Hank Tester CBS Miami

Hank Tester is a CBS4 News general assignment reporter. He joined WFOR-TV CBS4 Miami in October 2015. Prior to joining CBS4, he was a general assignment reporter at WTVJ, NBC6, Miami, Florida.

He began his broadcast news career behind the microphone at KEOS Radio in Flagstaff, Arizona, in1962 while he was attending college in Flagstaff and has been at it ever since. "It has been a hell of a run and it is not over yet," said CBS4 reporter Hank Tester.

Hank graduated from Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff in 1966 obtaining a Master's degree in American History. After graduation, his television career took off in Las Vegas after accepting a teaching position with the Clark County School District. He later transitioned from the classroom into the School District's Public Broadcasting television station where he produced historical and educational programming. While creating documentaries, he also covered a variety of news stories in Vegas including the Nevada Legislature and the Nevada Gaming Commission. During those assignments, he established Newsnight 10, the PBS station's award-winning newscast.

By 1971, Hank and other investors established Las Vegas Valley Broadcasting Company, which by 1980 had acquired the license for Las Vegas' Channel 3 NBC affiliate. By the late 1980s, Valley Broadcasting had become Sunbelt Broadcasting then Intermountain West Communications Company. The group operated several TV and radio stations in several western states, including KRNV in Reno, KSNV in Las Vegas and KYMA in Hank's hometown of Yuma, Arizona.

Hank arrived in Miami in 1992, just a month ahead of Hurricane Andrew after being hired by WTVJ. His reporting efforts resulted in the television station group being recognized with the DuPont-Columbia University Award and the George Foster Peabody Broadcasting Award. Hank has received numerous awards throughout his career as a broadcast journalist, including several Emmy awards. In April 2005, he was honored with the Silver Circle Award by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences. The Silver Circle is the highest honor awarded to South Florida broadcast journalists in recognition of a quarter century of work. Hank also received the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame Award in 2015.

He has been reporting the daily news in South Florida for over 23 years with an ability to "tell a story" in a balanced and unique fashion that resonates with viewers. He enjoys the CBS4 newsroom atmosphere where knowledge, experience and veteran presence are appreciated.

Hank's broadcasting career has included working as news director, news anchor, reporter, political commentator, assignment editor and television station owner. Raised on a small ranch in Arizona, he learned the values of efficiency and quality work.

Hank Tester lives in Miami with his wife Lourdes, a legal assistant. They share four daughters and three grandchildren. Hank and Lourdes enjoy learning about the history of Cuba. They own three classic cars and are members of the Antique Automobile Club of America. They often display their classic cars at shows around Florida including the 1967 National Award winning Volkswagen Karmann Ghia.

Contact Hank Tester: Email | Twitter | Facebook