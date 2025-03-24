Grieving parents speak out after daughter killed at Miami bus stop

The parents of a 47-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run at a Miami bus stop are pleading for justice as police search for the driver responsible.

Miami police said the driver of a black Mercedes was traveling in the same lane as a white pickup truck when it veered off the road, jumped the curb and struck three people at the bus stop.

One of the victims, Patricia Valencia, was killed in the crash.

Parents speak out

Zoraida Valencia CBS News Miami

Valencia's mother, Zoraida Valencia, told CBS News Miami that her daughter was simply waiting for the bus when she was struck.

"She was a working lady and everything. She had two sons," she said. "Right now, I feel really bad. He should pay for what he did because that's not the right thing to do."

Through tears, she shared that Patricia was born premature and tragically, her life ended too soon. "She was my first baby and I was with her two months in the hospital. She was a seven-months baby."

Valencia's father, Jose Valencia, expressed the family's devastation. "The problem is we have no words to express how we feel. We are destroyed. We have no tranquility," he said.

"She was my daughter. She was my oldest daughter. The guy fled. They are looking for him now. And they have the license plate number."

Police continue search for suspect

The crash happened around 9:06 a.m. Saturday at N.W. 17th Ave. and 54th St. Authorities said two people in the Mercedes were also injured, one of whom had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Four victims remain hospitalized at the Ryder Trauma Center, with one in critical condition.

Miami police have not released a description of the driver, who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.