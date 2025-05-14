Grass fire burning near Miami Executive Airport in SW Miami-Dade

A grass fire burning in Southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday afternoon, near the Miami Executive Airport, has burned 15 acres, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The 2-alarm fire is located near Southwest 127th Avenue and Southwest 128th Street, just east of Miami Executive Airport, formerly known as Tamiami Airport and near the London Square shopping center in the West Kendall area.

A 2-alarm fire means battling the blaze will require additional fire trucks, firefighters and potentially specialized equipment.

Burning in Kendall. CBS News Miami

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the Florida Forest Service has also been requested to assist with the blaze.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is advising those with respiratory conditions to stay indoors with their A/C recirculating.

No injuries or threats to structures were immediately reported.

This is a developing story.