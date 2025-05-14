Watch CBS News
Grass fire burning near Miami Executive Airport in SW Miami-Dade

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue respond to grass fire near Miami Executive Airport
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue respond to grass fire near Miami Executive Airport 02:20

A grass fire burning in Southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday afternoon, near the Miami Executive Airport, has burned 15 acres, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The 2-alarm fire is located near Southwest 127th Avenue and Southwest 128th Street, just east of Miami Executive Airport, formerly known as Tamiami Airport and near the London Square shopping center in the West Kendall area.

A 2-alarm fire means battling the blaze will require additional fire trucks, firefighters and potentially specialized equipment.  

brushfire-jpg.png
Burning in Kendall.  CBS News Miami

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the Florida Forest Service has also been requested to assist with the blaze.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is advising those with respiratory conditions to stay indoors with their A/C recirculating. 

No injuries or threats to structures were immediately reported. 

This is a developing story.

