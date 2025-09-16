1 hospitalized in Goulds shooting involving Miami-Dade deputy, authorities say

One person was rushed to a local hospital Tuesday evening after a shooting involving a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy in the Southwest Miami-Dade community of Goulds, authorities said.

The incident happened near Southwest 215th Street and Southwest 120th Avenue, according to authorities.

Authorities confirmed one person was hurt and transported to a regional trauma center for treatment. The condition of the individual has not been released.

Southwest 122nd Avenue remained shut down during the investigation.

As is standard in police shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be handling the investigation.

Crime scene investigators remained on the scene late into the night.