1 hospitalized in Goulds shooting involving Miami-Dade deputy, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
/ CBS Miami

One person was rushed to a local hospital Tuesday evening after a shooting involving a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy in the Southwest Miami-Dade community of Goulds, authorities said.

The incident happened near Southwest 215th Street and Southwest 120th Avenue, according to authorities.

Authorities confirmed one person was hurt and transported to a regional trauma center for treatment. The condition of the individual has not been released.

Southwest 122nd Avenue remained shut down during the investigation.

As is standard in police shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be handling the investigation.

Crime scene investigators remained on the scene late into the night.

