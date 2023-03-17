Giant African Snails intercepted from suitcase at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists intercepted six Giant African Snails from Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Six live Giant African Snails were seized from a suitcase at Detroit Metro Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP officials discovered six live snails inside a suitcase of a traveler arriving from Ghana.

These snails were intended for consumption but are considered an invasive species and are prohibited in the United States because of the health risks they pose to humans.

"Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists work diligently to target, detect, and intercept potential threats before they have a chance to do harm to U.S. interests," said Port Director Robert Larkin. "The discovery of this highly invasive pest truly benefits the health and well-being of the American people."

According to CBP, Giant African Snails can carry a parasitic nematode, which could lead to meningitis.

In addition, these snails can cause damage to structures and ecosystems because of the at least 500 different plants and plaster and stucco they consume.

Due to their harmful effects on humans, they are not allowed in the United States, but they are consumed and kept as pets in other countries.

For more information about regulations for bringing food into the United States, visit here.