Multiple people killed in knife attack at festival in German city

Police search for a motive in German shooting Police still searching for a motive after Germany shooting left 6 dead 02:24

Multiple people were killed and several more injured in a knife attack on Friday at a festival in the city of Solingen in western Germany, according to German police. Düsseldorf police spokesperson Anja Kynast told CBS News that at least three people were killed and four others wounded in the attack. Solingen is located roughly 18 miles from Düsseldorf.

The local Solinger Tageblatt newspaper reported that authorities called on people to leave downtown Solingen and that one of the festival organizers, Philipp Müller, said on a stage that emergency workers were fighting for the lives of nine people.

Police and ambulances stand near the scene of a stabbing attack in Solingen, Germany, on Aug. 23, 2024. Gianni Gattus/picture alliance via Getty Images

In a social media post, Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach wrote that the city was "in shock, fright and great sadness. We all wanted to celebrate our city anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured."



The German news agency dpa cited unidentified police sources as saying the weapon was believed to be a knife and no one had yet been arrested. The attack happened on a central square, the Fronhof.

The festival marking the city's 650th anniversary began on Friday and was supposed to run through Sunday.

Solingen has about 160,000 inhabitants.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

contributed to this report.