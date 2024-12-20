Drier, cooler air on its way to South Florida

MIAMI - After a mild Friday, cool change is on the way courtesy of a front down the state.

After a pleasant with temperatures in the 60s, highs will climb to around 80 degrees on Friday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

The wind has turned to the northwest, and eventually, it will start bringing in drier, cooler air from the front. The less humid air will arrive Friday night, and the colder air will arrive by Saturday morning.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will start in the middle 50s near the coast and low 50s inland. Temperatures will climb just above 70 degrees in the afternoon. Expect bright sunshine with a few clouds each afternoon.

No rain is forecast through Sunday as the cooler and less humid air lingers over South Florida.

The humidity returns next week as the cool north breeze shifts to the northeast and eventually the east. Milder mornings will be followed by slightly warmer afternoons. Enough moisture will be picked up by the breeze to put a few showers back in the forecast for the holiday week.

Winter begins on Saturday. This is the day we experience the least amount of daylight at 10 hours and 31 minutes between sunrise and sunset. Over the next few months, the sun will get higher in the sky as the days get longer and longer.