Possible lightning strike hits Fort Lauderdale apartment complex, fire department investigating

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Fire crews in Fort Lauderdale are investigating what caused an apartment complex to catch on fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a call came in reporting that the roof of the apartment complex was struck by lightning. Residents told firefighters that there was a haze inside some of the units.

Firefighters found some flames burning in the attic space and determined it was a small fire that didn't spread. The fire was out in 30 minutes, FLFR said.

No injuries were reported from the fire. Two residents from one unit were displaced.

FLFR said that as of now, a fire investigator is trying to determine if the fire was caused by a lightning strike or not. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

