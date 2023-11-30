Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler faces allegations of sexual battery

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The chairman of the Florida Republican Party is under investigation for sexual battery.

A woman is accusing Christian Ziegler of rape at a home in Sarasota early last month.

Ziegler's attorney said he is confident his client, "Will be completely exonerated."

Ziegler is a former Sarasota County commissioner who took over the Florida GOP in February after years of grassroots activism.

His wife is a Sarasota County School Board member and the founder of 'Moms for Liberty.'

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried is calling on Ziegler to resign. 

First published on November 30, 2023 / 5:44 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.