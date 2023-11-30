Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler faces allegations of sexual battery
MIAMI - The chairman of the Florida Republican Party is under investigation for sexual battery.
A woman is accusing Christian Ziegler of rape at a home in Sarasota early last month.
Ziegler's attorney said he is confident his client, "Will be completely exonerated."
Ziegler is a former Sarasota County commissioner who took over the Florida GOP in February after years of grassroots activism.
His wife is a Sarasota County School Board member and the founder of 'Moms for Liberty.'
Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried is calling on Ziegler to resign.
