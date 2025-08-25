Florida cities push back against state order to remove rainbow crosswalks

Residents across South Florida are voicing outrage over a state order requiring cities to paint over rainbow crosswalks, symbols that many say represent safety, inclusion and decades of struggle.

Eric Swanson, better known as drag performer Miss Bouvee, said the potential removal of the rainbow crosswalk at Sebastian Street and A1A in Fort Lauderdale, near the city's gay beach, cuts deep.

"It doesn't define us, but this symbolizes a battle scar that we've earned and we don't give it away easily," Swanson said. "It also signifies a safe space. It tells us where I can go. Sebastian Beach guides me to a place where I can hold my husband's hand."

Swanson, who is leading two protests Monday night, said he intends to rally cities to stand together. "I am no stranger to these battles, and this won't be the last one," he said. "I wanted to use my platform and my voice to draw attention to it and to hopefully lead some unity among the cities that are under attack for these crosswalks."

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has ordered municipalities to remove crosswalks and street art with what it calls "social, political or ideological messages."

City leaders call emergency meetings

In Fort Lauderdale, Mayor Dean Trantalis has called an emergency city commission meeting for Wednesday to plan a response.

Key West Commissioner Sam Kaufman is also pushing for a special meeting, saying the city intends to appeal.

"The crosswalks in Key West were placed and installed by contractors in compliance with the FDOT design manual more than 10 years ago, so what changed with regard to the guidelines in that design manual, if anything?" Kaufman asked.

Miami Beach pushes back on "safety" claim

In Miami Beach, Commissioner Alex Fernandez is pressing for a commission meeting on the rainbow crosswalk at 12th Street and Ocean Drive. He rejected the state's claim that the issue is about safety.

"We cannot let safety be used as a cover for intolerance. Especially when we know this crosswalk is one of the safest on Ocean Drive," Fernandez said.

He cited Miami Beach police crash reports between 2018 and this past May, showing 15 crashes at the rainbow crosswalk compared with 23 to 37 crashes at adjacent intersections during the same period.

"At the end of the day, FDOT may try to paint over this crosswalk, but they can't take away our pride. They can't take away our inclusive spirit here in Miami Beach," Fernandez said.

Meanwhile, a rainbow crosswalk outside Coral Gables City Hall is already being painted over. A city spokesperson said the work was ordered by the state.