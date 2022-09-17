Fiona expected to hook north after soaking Puerto Rico, clipping Dominican Republic

MIAMI - Tropical Fiona continues its track west in the Atlantic, before moving into the Caribbean.

The latest information from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm is getting better organized.

Fiona continued to move west at 15 mph, packing winds of 50 mph.

Heavy rain is expected Saturday and Sunday as the storm passes near Puerto Rico. Even though the storm center is forecast to remain to the south, heavy rain will bring flash flooding and mudslides to the island.

It could be near hurricane strength as it turns northwest and approaches the Dominican Republic.

With the terrain of Hispaniola, the storm may weaken some as it moves over the island before it is forecast to become a hurricane.

The latest forecasts have come into better agreement that it will turn north as it moves away from the Caribbean and into the Western Atlantic.

Puerto Rico will pick up 8-10 inches of rain, then Fiona will clip the Dominican Republic with a flash flood threat, and then it is expected to hook right to the southeast Bahamas.

The latest models indicate Fiona is not expected to make a direct hit on the east coast.