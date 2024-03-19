Fatal Miami Gardens shooting under investigation

MIAMI - Miami Gardens police are investigating the death of a man found sitting inside a car with a gunshot wound.

It happened on Tuesday evening in the 1900 block of NW 167th Street.

When police got to the scene, they found that man inside a white BMW with gunshots wounds, he did not survive.

Police said the victim was also the driver of the BMW. They said there was a passenger in the car when bullets struck it.

Unknown subjects then fled this scene.

The investigation is ongoing.



