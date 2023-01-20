Emergency situation prompted partial evacuation at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - An emergency situation led to the partial evacuation of a concourse at Miami International Airport.

Dillon Geiger and Sarah Strong, who are traveling to Colombia with their 3-year-old dog named Spud, said around 9 a.m. an airport security K9 alerted his handler that something suspicious was in one of their two boxes.

One checkpoint in Concourse D was closed as were gates one through three. That section of the concourse was evacuated for about an hour before the all-clear was given.

Geiger and Strong described what happened when the bomb squad was called in.

"So we had two bike boxes, we're about to bike from Colombia down to Argentina with our dog, and they ripped open our boxes and they ripped open a sleeping bag. Yeah, that's kinda what happened. They thought there was a bomb in there but there was not. It was just some dog wax," said Strong.

"I am a Marine Corp. veteran and they use a bomb dog to sense any type of flammable liquid, petroleums, or anything of the sort. The dog cued to lay down next to one of the boxes. So they stuck a knife into it, shredded all of our gear on the inside and all the gear was completely exploded within the box," said Geiger.

The couple said they understood what happened but law enforcement could have handled things with a bit more care.

"I think they are trying to keep everybody safe. I understand that that's the procedure, but I think they could have taken better care of our items considering that's how we are going to live for the next year," said Strong.

After repacking their boxes, Geiger and Strong, who are from Buena Vista, Colorado, resumed their trip.

Miami-Dade police said they do not take chances when they get an alert from a K9.