Dr. Jill Biden to address cancer survivorship summit at Nova Southeastern University

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is keynote speaker at cancer survivorship summit at Nova Southeastern Univ

DAVIE - First Lady Dr. Jill Bill Biden will deliver the keynote address at a cancer survivorship summit at Nova Southeast University on Monday.

President Joe Biden has made it his moonshot goal to end cancer as we know it. Researchers, though, say it may help end certain types of cancers.

During her speech, Dr. Biden is expected to speak about what is happening now and the future leading up to a cure.

US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is hosting the summit. On her website, is said the event will focus on gaps in survivorship care, discuss policy proposals, and talk about national and Florida community-based resources.

Both women have had their lives touched by cancer. Wasserman Schultz is a breast cancer survivor while Dr. Biden's stepson, Beau Biden, died from brain cancer.

Also attending the summit will be US Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and tennis great, and cancer survivor, Martina Navratilova.

There are more than 18 million cancer survivors in the United States, and 26 million are expected by 2040.