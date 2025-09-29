Dolphins beat Jets 27-21 but lose Tyreek Hill to serious leg injury

The Miami Dolphins secured their first victory of the season with a 27-21 win over the division-rival New York Jets on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium, but the celebration was muted after star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field in the third quarter with a serious leg injury.

Tyreek Hill injured in third quarter

The electric atmosphere at Hard Rock Stadium turned somber with 13:21 left in the third quarter when Hill crumpled to the turf following a routine play. He immediately grabbed his leg as trainers rushed to his side.

Miami players quickly surrounded him, offering encouragement as the cart entered the field. Players from both teams took a knee while Hill was treated.

Air cast applied, crowd responds

An air cast appeared to be applied swiftly before Hill, a five-time All-NFL selection, was driven off. He clapped and waved to fans, who responded with an ovation after several minutes of stunned silence.

Dolphins confirm hospital evaluation

The Dolphins announced that Hill was taken to a hospital for imaging. No further updates were immediately available.