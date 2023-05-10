Rep. George Santos charged with using campaign donations for personal expenses, including designer clothes and cash

Congressman George Santos charged with fraud, money laundering Congressman George Santos charged with fraud, money laundering 02:05

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- For many who have been following Rep. George Santos' web of lies, it was never a question of if he would face charges, but when.

Earlier Wednesday morning, he was arrested and processed at the federal courthouse in Central Islip - including being fingerprinted and having a mug shot taken.

Wednesday afternoon, he will be arraigned for a variety of alleged financial crimes.

Santos avoided the crush of media in front of federal court, surrendering himself through a back entrance as a 13-count indictment against him was unsealed.

Read More: Click here to read the full indictment

The charges include seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

"He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives," the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, Santos defrauded supporters by convincing them to donate $50,000 to a bank account for his campaign. Instead, they say the money was transferred out and used on personal expenses, including designer clothing and paying of personal debts.

The indictment also alleges that even though he had a job during COVID, he applied for government assistance, falsely claiming to have been unemployed, receiving more than $24,000 in unemployment insurance benefits.

Read More: George Santos indictment: A closer look at the charges

Santos' office hasn't returned calls for comment. His director of communications ignored reporters as she left his DC office Tuesday.

Calls are intensifying for him to be removed from office.

"I thought he should resign a long time ago. I didn't think he should ever be here," Rep. Nancy Pelosi said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would only call for Santos to resign if he was found guilty.

"If a person is indicted, they're not on committees. They have the right to vote, but have to go to trial," McCarthy said.

Legal troubles might not stop here. He's still under investigation in several jurisdictions as well as the House Ethics Committee.

During his brief time in office, Santos has been accused of violating campaign finance and conflict of interest laws, stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran's dying dog, and lying about his college degree and work experience.

Long Island voters and lawmakers, meanwhile, have been calling for Santos to be expelled from the House for months.

In a statement, Concerned Citizens of NY-03 said:

No one is surprised that George Santos was charged in federal court today with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. The world has known for months that Santos is a liar, an imposter, a criminal. The only thing we didn't know was which of his many crimes would be prosecuted first. It's beyond time for Speaker Kevin McCarthy to withdraw his support for Santos and show him the door. Even in Congress, where truth-stretching is almost a norm, Santos is an outlier. He is an imposter. The Jewish, well-educated, half-Black real estate tycoon that George Santos sold to NY-03 voters, was a mirage. Unlike other legitimately elected Members of Congress who have found themselves in hot water for misdeeds, George Santos has never represented the will of the people of NY's Third Congressional District. It's a disgrace that McCarthy has continued to sully the U.S. House of Representatives by allowing Santos to walk those sacred halls - for more than four months now! And all that time, the residents of NY's Third Congressional District have been without meaningful representation. It is the Speaker who sets the rules for what happens next. McCarthy must remove Santos, no more delays. George Santos cannot be permitted to griff off the American people for one more day.

"Mr. Santos' breathtaking scope of lies has left his constituents -- and all New Yorkers -- gasping for air and calling for accountability. Now that the Eastern District of New York has appropriately indicted him, Mr. Santos should resign. It's been clear for a long time that the voters have been defrauded, and Mr. Santos' seat in Congress is tantamount to an ill gotten gain: he should not be allowed to profit from the fruits of his deception. Voters deserve a representative who doesn't lie and deceive their way into power, and unfortunately they have waited too long for Mr. Santos to do the right thing and resign," Susan Lerner, Executive Director of Common Cause/NY said.

Santos made a promise to CBS News New York's political reporter Marcia Kramer on "The Point" this past weekend.

"I won't debate what the investigation entails until it's concluded, and I'll come back on your show and give you a full detail of it," Santos said.

Even if convicted of a crime, he can only be removed from office if two-thirds of the House of Representatives vote to expel him.