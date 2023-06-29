Watch CBS News
Broward school board to vote contract for new superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward school board will vote Thursday on the proposed contract for newly elected Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata.

The board members negotiated Licata's contract last week. He would receive a three-year contract and an annual salary of $360,000.

Licata, formerly an assistant superintendent in Palm Beach County and a Broward native, was named to replace former schools chief Dr. Vicky Cartwright. In the role, he will preside over the sixth-largest school district in the country.

Licata received his BA in Business Administration and Political Science at the University of Miami and his MS in Educational Leadership from Barry University, according to his online bio.

He earned his Ph.D. in Global Leadership from Lynn University with a focus on Preparing Students for the 21st Century Workforce.

Licata also negotiated a severance package should he be fired without cause over the next three years. If the contract is approved, his first day on the job would be July 3rd. 

