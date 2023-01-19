Watch CBS News
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning.

The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended.

Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.

The company did not say what the operating issue was or when they expected it to be resolved. 

CBS Miami Team
January 19, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

