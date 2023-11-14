Breezy South Florida Tuesday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms

MIAMI - The breeze will build on Tuesday with the potential for showers in the morning and spotty storms in the afternoon into the evening.

Wednesday will be windy and the wettest day of the week as a low pressure system along with a warm front will pump in deep tropical moisture and lead to a very moist, unstable atmosphere.

Elevated risk of excessive rainfall NEXT Weather

A Flood Watch has been issued for South Florida from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning due to the potential for heavy downpours and flooding. Some strong storms will be possible and isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out. There is an elevated risk of excessive rainfall on Wednesday due to numerous storms and areas of flooding.

Marine hazards NEXT Weather

In addition to the expected wet weather, minor saltwater coastal flooding will be possible due to the King Tides around high tide times. There are multiple coastal hazards including a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory for boaters as the breeze builds. A high surf advisory and gale warning will go into effect later in the day.

Thursday morning some showers and storms will be possible but drier air will begin to move in. The rain chance will be lower on Friday and into the weekend. Highs will warm close to the mid-80s.