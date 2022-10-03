Bonita Springs recovery is slow, labor intensive process

Bonita Springs: What was once paradise now in ruins

FORT MYERS - What was once considered paradise is now in ruins after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the southwest coast and central Florida.

In Bonita Springs, rebuilding is a very slow and labor intensive process, but the bonds in this community are far from broken.

On the corner of Lagoon and Tradewinds avenue, the Seymoure family wanted to show a little bit of love to a neighborhood the only way they knew how.

"Obviously this isn't a whole heck of a lot but we are doing the best we can," said Nick Semooure.

Over the weekend, the family cooked up and handed out free hot dogs, burgers, water, and snacks in an effort to help other families in need.

On Sunday, CBS4's Gabby Arzole met up with Angela Ginise who took her on a tour of her flood-damaged home.

A video of her husband swimming in storm surge in the foyer to salvage his music collection went viral. Ginise said little did they know there was a gas leak in the house as well.

"He risked his life for the Beach Boys," she said, adding that there were more than six feet of water in the home.

With her family now safe, they're going through what's salvageable. Outside the home, there's another issue. There are several boats scattered throughout the neighborhood, residents are trying to figure out who owns them.

"It's unbelievable," said Ginise

She said that their material property can be replaced and repairs can be made to their home.

It will take years for southwest Florida to rebuild, the estimated cost of damages is already in the billions of dollars.