Tech executive Bob Lee dead in reported stabbing in San Francisco

A man stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco was well-known tech executive Bob Lee, sources told CBS Bay Area

The 43-year-old Lee was the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin. He also started Cash App and was a former chief technology officer of Square.

MobileCoin issued a statement saying Lee had died, but it didn't say how. 

"Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators," the company's statement said, describing Lee as "a dynamo, a force of nature ... the genuine article."  

Officers responded at about 2:35 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, police said.

The city's medical examiner's office hadn't yet identified the victim as of Tuesday evening, but friends of Lee told CBS Bay Area he was the victim. 

bob-lee.jpg
MobileCoin CPO Bob Lee MobileCoin

No arrest has been made in the case and San Francisco police haven't released any details about any possible suspects. 

On Twitter Tuesday evening, a flood of messages eulogized Lee. Many included his @crazybob Twitter handle.

