We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are multiple valuable pet insurance companies in Florida to choose from right now. meaghanbrowning

If you own a pet, you know how expensive veterinary care can be for even minor or common issues, like regular check-ups and immunizations. And, if your furry friend is injured or sick, the cost of vet care can skyrocket, making it tough for many people to afford out of pocket.

But there is a type of insurance policy that can help offset those types of expenses: pet insurance. Pet insurance is a health care policy for your pets that reimburses a portion or all of their covered veterinary expenses. This type of insurance is becoming increasingly popular with pet owners looking to control their veterinary costs. According to the North American Pet Health Association, 5.36 million pets were insured in North America in 2023, a 21.7% increase over 2021.

If you're considering insuring your furry family member, you should start by shopping around and comparing different providers and policies to find the best pet insurance plan. And, there are several reputable pet insurers are available in Florida. Below, we've broken down the best pet insurance companies in Florida in several different categories.

Ready to get started? Get a free pet insurance quote online here now.

Best pet insurance companies in Florida

Here are the best pet insurance companies in Florida right now:

Best for cost: Embrace

Embrace is our top choice for Florida's most cost-efficient pet insurance provider for its lower premiums and various opportunities to lower your costs. The company's average insurance costs range from $17.48 to $88.70 per month, depending on your policy options, breed and other factors.

Also, the company's Healthy Pet Deductible automatically lowers your deductible by $50 for each year you don't don't receive a claim reimbursement. Incidentally, the program will soon change to a Healthy Pet Premium Discount program. At that point, you could earn a 5% monthly premium discount during your first qualified year and 10% in the second year.

Additionally, you may qualify for a 5% discount by serving in the military (active and former members) or a 10% discount for insuring more than one pet.

See how much pet insurance with Embrace would cost you here.

Best for comprehensive coverage: Fetch

At first glance, you might assume Fetch's pet insurance coverage may be minimal since the company only offers a single insurance policy for both cats and dogs. In reality, Fetch's standard policy offers more coverage and perks than many of its competitors.

For example, Fetch covers emergency vet visits at emergency clinics in the U.S. or Canada, so there are no out-of-network issues. Additional coverages include physical therapy, breed-specific issues and up to 90% coverage for orthopedists, cardiologists and other specialized care.

Best for flexibility: Spot

Spot enables Florida pet owners to personalize their pet's coverage with two plans plus numerous options to adjust your costs.

Spot offers both accident-only and accident and illness plans, plus an optional preventive care plan for spaying or neutering, wellness or routine dental cleanings. You can add the Platinum Preventive Care plan to your base plan for $24.95 monthly and receive a $450 total annual benefit for routine care.

Spot also provides six annual coverage limits and five deductibles to help dial in your premiums and out-of-pocket expenses to meet your budget.

Get a free quote from Spot here today.

Best for dogs: AKC

The American Kennel Club (AKC) is the top pet insurance provider for Florida dogs for several reasons.

To begin with, unlike other pet insurance providers, AKC offers coverage for pre-existing conditions. You're eligible for pre-existing conditions coverage once you have a continuous policy for 365 days.

Also, many pet insurance companies don't offer accident-only coverage, but AKC does, along with accident and illness coverage. If a comprehensive accident and illness plan doesn't fall within your budget, you can at least guard against the high costs you might face if your dog unexpectedly suffers an injury.

Finally, AKC Pet Insurance provides unique add-on policies for an extra cost. For example, breeding coverage extends to emergencies like a C-section or liver failure, while final expense coverage includes costs for burial, cremation and memorials.

Learn more about insuring your dog with AKC here.

Best for cats: Figo

Figo is an excellent choice to ensure your Florida cat at an affordable rate. For example, we received the following quotes for a three-year-old female mixed cat in Orlando:

$7.07 per month: This value plan covers 70% of covered vet bills up to $10,000 annually, with a $500 deductible.

This value plan covers 70% of covered vet bills up to $10,000 annually, with a $500 deductible. $12.40 per month: For a little over $5 dollars, you can boost your coverage to 80% reimbursement of approved veterinary expenses up to $10,000 per year with a lower $250 deductible.

For a little over $5 dollars, you can boost your coverage to 80% reimbursement of approved veterinary expenses up to $10,000 per year with a lower $250 deductible. $18.72 per month. For less than $20 per month, you'll receive 90% coverage for approved vet medical costs with no coverage limits after you pay a $500 deductible.

Figo's cat insurance coverage is comprehensive and includes customizable options for your coverage limit, deductible and reimbursement percentage to find the perfect balance of coverage and affordability.

Explore Figo's pet insurance options today.

Best for quick reimbursement: Lemonade

Lemonade is the best pet insurance in Florida for reimbursing your upfront vet expenses.

The main benefit of pet insurance is to help you minimize and control out-of-pocket veterinary expenses, which may often be expensive. That's why choosing a pet insurance provider that processes claims and reimburses you quickly is crucial.

Lemonade allows you to file a claim through its app. Your claim may be instantly approved, in which case Lemonade promises to pay the claim in seconds. If it's not instantly approved, the AI program sends your claim to human representatives to manually process it.

Get started with Lemonade.

Best for direct vet payments: Pets Best

As the best pet insurance carrier for direct vet payments, Pets Best can help you eliminate the hassle of reimbursements altogether. Instead of waiting for reimbursement, Pets Best can pay your vet directly for any claim reimbursement amount. This scenario works much like health care for humans. Best Pet pays your veterinary professional, so you don't have to withdraw money from your bank or use a credit card to cover the bill.

To take advantage of the company's Vet Direct Pay service, you must send a signed veterinarian reimbursement release form along with your completed claim. Upon approval of your claim, Pets Best will send your eligible reimbursement to your veterinarian. You may be responsible for paying for any amount not covered by your policy.

Learn more about Pets Best today.