Bednar's first save as Yankee secures 3-2 win over Rangers, snaps five-game skid

ARLINGTON, Texas – David Bednar got his first save for the New York Yankees after going a little longer than expected, and ended their five-game losing streak before going home.

Bednar got the final five outs, all on strikeouts, in their 3-2 win at Texas on Wednesday. The game-ending one came with two runners on base after manager Aaron Boone had gone to the mound to pull the right-hander that New York acquired from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline last Thursday.

"I said, 'I'm going to take you here.' And he gave me a look like, no you're not," Boone said. "He absolutely wanted the ball and, you know, felt like his stuff was still there. ... What a great, gutsy effort."

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 6: David Bednar #53 of the New York Yankees and teammate Ben Rice #22 celebrate following the team's win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 6, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

Bednar's 18th save overall this season came in his third appearance for the Yankees (61-54), who remained ahead of Texas for the American League's third and final wild-card spot. They have a day off before opening a three-game series against AL West-leading Houston at home on Friday night after Bednar's first two series with New York were on the road.

Bednar had two strikeouts to end the eighth and two more to open the ninth before Corey Seager walked on six pitches and Marcus Semien grounded a 3-1 pitch through the right side of the infield for a single. Bednar, already at a season-high 36 pitches and with cleanup hitter Adolis García headed to the plate, initially didn't see his new manager walking toward him.

"I was just kind of getting my mind right to face García," Bednar said. "I told (Boone) I wanted him and, you know, he agreed. And I just wanted to bear down and get that last one."

Bednar struck out García, finishing with a season-high 42 pitches for his most since 43 in an eight-out save for the Pirates at St. Louis on June 15, 2022. It was the third time this season Bednar recorded five outs, and the second in his week with the Yankees.

"That was awesome, especially that last one," said Paul Goldschmidt, whose pinch-hit solo homer in the seventh broke a 2-2 tie. "To go out out there and make those pitches was huge."

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB