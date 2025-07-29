Barge supporting Miami Beach construction when it hit sailboat killing two children, U.S. Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide updates on their investigation surrounding the deadly collision between a barge and a sailboat that killed two children.

Capt. Frank Florio III, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, outlined the details of the incident and the ongoing investigation.

Coast Guard leads investigation

Florio said the U.S. Coast Guard received the first report of the crash at 11:27 a.m. on July 28.

The collision involved a sailing vessel carrying six people and a tugboat pushing a barge near Hibiscus and Monument Islands.

First responders from multiple agencies, including Miami Beach Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, arrived quickly at the scene.

Two girls—a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old—died from injuries sustained in the crash. Two others remain hospitalized in critical condition, while the remaining two passengers were rescued.

Florio said the Coast Guard has completed search and rescue operations and notified the next of kin.

The Coast Guard will continue to lead the maritime casualty investigation, Florio said.

He said the agency's priorities include preserving evidence, determining the cause of the collision and identifying contributing factors.

Camp, life jackets part of ongoing inquiry

Investigators believe the children were wearing life jackets at the time of the collision, according to preliminary interviews. However, Florio noted that the investigation is ongoing and final confirmation is pending.

The Coast Guard is also reviewing the role of a summer camp affiliated with the victims. The camp required children to bring their own life jackets, according to information posted on its website. The camp is part of the investigation and will be interviewed, Florio said.

Additional details, including the registration of the vessels and the results of alcohol and chemical testing, will be released when the investigation concludes, Florio said.

The barge involved was supporting construction operations in the Miami Beach area, according to the Coast Guard.