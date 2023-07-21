Watch CBS News
Local News

Back-to-school supply giveaway events held in South Florida

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI- School is around the corner and many places in South Florida want to provide an easy transition for your child. See below a list of South Florida events providing  supplies and resources for children attending school. 

SATURDAY JULY 29

Back-to-school in Miami -- Florida Technical College is providing a fun event that will provide free backpacks and supplies. Supplies are limited and children must be accompanied by an adult to receive supplies.   

Where: Florida Technical College - South Miami Campus

20505 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Back-to-school in Pembroke Pines -- Florida Technical College is providing a fun event that will provide free backpacks and supplies. Supplies are limited and children must be accompanied by an adult to receive supplies. 

Where: Florida Technical College Pembroke Pines

12520 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL, 33027

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Back-to-school in Lakeland Campus -- Florida Technical College is providing a fun event that will provide free backpacks and supplies. Supplies are limited and children must be accompanied by an adult to receive supplies. 

Where: Florida Technical College - Lakeland Campus

4715 Florida Ave S #4, Lakeland, FL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Back-to-School Splash Bash - South Miami Residents Only - A pool party is being held for South Miami Residents only as a back-to-school giveaway event. It is advised to bring your bathing suits and towels. The event includes pool games, music, treats and a school supply giveaway!

Where: Murray Park Aquatic Center 

6701 Southwest 58th Place South Miami, FL 33143

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Children's Trust Family Expo -- The Family Expo event includes resources available for children, including after-school and enrichment programs, nutrition education, injury prevention, programs for children with special needs, pre-K registration information and KidCare outreach, according to the site. 

Where: Miami Dade College Kendall Campus

11011 SW 104th St, Miami, FL

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH

Miami Kids Magazine Back To School 2023 -- This event includes free eye exams and glasses to kids who need them as well as free school supplies and resources. Must RSVP, call to schedule appointment. 

Where: Shops at Sunset Place

 5701 Sunset Dr South Miami, FL, 33143 

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 3:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.