Back-to-school supply giveaway events held in South Florida

MIAMI- School is around the corner and many places in South Florida want to provide an easy transition for your child. See below a list of South Florida events providing supplies and resources for children attending school.

SATURDAY JULY 29

Back-to-school in Miami -- Florida Technical College is providing a fun event that will provide free backpacks and supplies. Supplies are limited and children must be accompanied by an adult to receive supplies.

Where: Florida Technical College - South Miami Campus

20505 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Back-to-school in Pembroke Pines -- Florida Technical College is providing a fun event that will provide free backpacks and supplies. Supplies are limited and children must be accompanied by an adult to receive supplies.

Where: Florida Technical College Pembroke Pines

12520 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL, 33027

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Back-to-school in Lakeland Campus -- Florida Technical College is providing a fun event that will provide free backpacks and supplies. Supplies are limited and children must be accompanied by an adult to receive supplies.

Where: Florida Technical College - Lakeland Campus

4715 Florida Ave S #4, Lakeland, FL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Back-to-School Splash Bash - South Miami Residents Only - A pool party is being held for South Miami Residents only as a back-to-school giveaway event. It is advised to bring your bathing suits and towels. The event includes pool games, music, treats and a school supply giveaway!

Where: Murray Park Aquatic Center

6701 Southwest 58th Place South Miami, FL 33143

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Children's Trust Family Expo -- The Family Expo event includes resources available for children, including after-school and enrichment programs, nutrition education, injury prevention, programs for children with special needs, pre-K registration information and KidCare outreach, according to the site.

Where: Miami Dade College Kendall Campus

11011 SW 104th St, Miami, FL

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH

Miami Kids Magazine Back To School 2023 -- This event includes free eye exams and glasses to kids who need them as well as free school supplies and resources. Must RSVP, call to schedule appointment.

Where: Shops at Sunset Place

5701 Sunset Dr South Miami, FL, 33143

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.