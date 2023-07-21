Back-to-school supply giveaway events held in South Florida
MIAMI- School is around the corner and many places in South Florida want to provide an easy transition for your child. See below a list of South Florida events providing supplies and resources for children attending school.
SATURDAY JULY 29
Back-to-school in Miami -- Florida Technical College is providing a fun event that will provide free backpacks and supplies. Supplies are limited and children must be accompanied by an adult to receive supplies.
Where: Florida Technical College - South Miami Campus
20505 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Back-to-school in Pembroke Pines -- Florida Technical College is providing a fun event that will provide free backpacks and supplies. Supplies are limited and children must be accompanied by an adult to receive supplies.
Where: Florida Technical College Pembroke Pines
12520 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL, 33027
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Back-to-school in Lakeland Campus -- Florida Technical College is providing a fun event that will provide free backpacks and supplies. Supplies are limited and children must be accompanied by an adult to receive supplies.
Where: Florida Technical College - Lakeland Campus
4715 Florida Ave S #4, Lakeland, FL
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Back-to-School Splash Bash - South Miami Residents Only - A pool party is being held for South Miami Residents only as a back-to-school giveaway event. It is advised to bring your bathing suits and towels. The event includes pool games, music, treats and a school supply giveaway!
Where: Murray Park Aquatic Center
6701 Southwest 58th Place South Miami, FL 33143
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Children's Trust Family Expo -- The Family Expo event includes resources available for children, including after-school and enrichment programs, nutrition education, injury prevention, programs for children with special needs, pre-K registration information and KidCare outreach, according to the site.
Where: Miami Dade College Kendall Campus
11011 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH
Miami Kids Magazine Back To School 2023 -- This event includes free eye exams and glasses to kids who need them as well as free school supplies and resources. Must RSVP, call to schedule appointment.
Where: Shops at Sunset Place
5701 Sunset Dr South Miami, FL, 33143
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
