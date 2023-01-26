Arson investigation into Liberty City duplex fire

MIAMI - An arson investigation is underway after a fire in a Liberty City duplex.

Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and BW 40th Street.

"When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the fire. We encountered an adult male victim laying on the ground when we arrived, he had torso and arm burns and was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center," said

Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

He said the man was in serious condition.

Firefighters had the fire under control within five minutes.

A family of four, including a baby, in the adjacent unit was able to get out unharmed. The Red Cross will help them find a place to stay.

"A fire investigator is on the scene and will investigate the cause of this fire and see what happened today to cause this victim to get burned," said Sanchez.