Antonio Brown ordered to pay more than $1 million to moving truck driver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown has been ordered to pay more than $1 million to a moving truck driver in Florida after allegedly fighting the man in 2020.

A jury in Broward County, Florida awarded Anton Tumanov the damages earlier this month, according to court records obtained by TMZ Sports, after Brown did not respond or attend hearings in the case. The documents obtained by TMZ show Brown was found liable for $407,000 for the man's past and future medical expenses, and $793,000 for past and future pain and suffering.

Brown was sued by Tumanov in May 2021, according to TMZ Sports.

The City of Hollywood Police Department said they were called to the 3600 block of Estate Oak Circle for a reported disturbance in Jan. 2020. When they arrived on the scene, they made contact with the alleged victim, who police say said he was "battered" by Brown.

Tumanov, a driver for a moving company, claimed he was hired to deliver Brown's belongings from California, TMZ previously reported.

When he arrived and asked for payment, Brown refused. TMZ said records showed that the driver tried to leave the property with Brown's goods still in his truck, but Brown threw a rock at the vehicle. The man also claims Brown forced his way into his truck and assaulted him.

Brown was previously sentenced to probation as part of a plea deal.