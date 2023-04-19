Teen brothers arrested in deadly shooting at Sweet 16 birthday in Alabama

2 teens arrested in deadly Alabama shooting 2 teen suspects arrested after deadly Sweet 16 shooting in Alabama, officials say 18:36

Two teenage brothers were accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama, authorities announced Wednesday. Four young people were killed in the shooting late Saturday night at a dance studio in the town of Dadeville, Alabama.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the suspects were arrested Tuesday night. The suspects were identified as Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee. A spokesperson with the agency later confirmed to CBS News the suspects are brothers.

"Make no mistake: This is Alabama, and when you pull out a gun and you start shooting people, we're going to put you in jail," Burkett said.

The suspects were each charged with four counts of reckless murder, Burkett told reporters during a morning press conference. District Attorney Mike Segrest said the suspects would be charged as adults.

All of the deceased victims in the mass shooting were under the age of 24. The victims were identified as Marsiah Collins, 19; Phil Dowdell, 18; Corbin Holston, 23; and Shaunkivia Smith, 17.

Another 32 people were hurt in the shooting. Segrest said four people were still in critical condition and that additional charges would be filed against the suspects.

"We're going to make sure every one of those victims has justice and not just the deceased," Segrest said.

The investigation into the shooting was ongoing, and Burkett said he couldn't discuss a possible motive for the attack or a possible connection between the suspects and the victims.

Burkett urged people who were at the party and haven't already contacted investigators to reach out to authorities.

"We need you to come forward for these families, for these victims," Burkett said.