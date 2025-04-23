Watch CBS News
50-acre brush fire burning in Broward; crews working to contain flames

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A large brush fire has erupted near US 27 and Griffin Road in Broward County, prompting a multi-agency firefighting response, officials said Wednesday evening.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, suppression units from their department, the Florida Forest Service and Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue are on the scene and actively working to bring the fire under control.

As of 6 p.m., the fire had scorched approximately 50 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service's wildfire incident tracking system.

CBS News Miami's Chopper 4 was over the scene and showed images of crews battling the fire. 

