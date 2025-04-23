50-acre brush fire burning in Broward; crews working to contain flames

A large brush fire has erupted near US 27 and Griffin Road in Broward County, prompting a multi-agency firefighting response, officials said Wednesday evening.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, suppression units from their department, the Florida Forest Service and Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue are on the scene and actively working to bring the fire under control.

As of 6 p.m., the fire had scorched approximately 50 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service's wildfire incident tracking system.

CBS News Miami's Chopper 4 was over the scene and showed images of crews battling the fire.