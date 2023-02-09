2-year-old girl dies after accidentally shooting herself in Portage, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 2-year-old girl has died after accidentally shooting herself with a gun in Portage, Indiana on Tuesday.

Portage police and fire were dispatched to the 100 block of Coral Avenue just after 11 a.m. for the shooting, according to police. First responders immediately began to render aid to the girl when they arrived and took her to a Portage hospital.

The girl was then flown to a trauma center for advanced treatment in Illinois, but she later died Tuesday night.

The initial investigation indicated the girl was able to access the family-owned gun and shot a single bullet, striking herself.

No other children were in the home and no other injuries were reported.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Portage police are investigating the incident and said they would present evidence to the Porter County Prosecutor's Office for what, if any, criminal charges would be appropriate.

The police department said counselors have been made available for the first responders at the scene because while they deal with difficult situations regularly, incidents involving the untimely death of a child "can be some of the hardest."