Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness & more

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness & moreget the free app
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost here. But the deals have already begun.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products and more at Black Friday-like prices. There will even be deals on gift cards.
To help you save the most money this year, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals on the products you care about the most -- top-rated finds from Apple, iRobot, Samsung, KitchenAid, Crest and more reader-loved brands. None of the deals we're sharing here are junk: Everything we recommend at CBS Essentials rates 4 stars or higher with Amazon reviewers. We're even tracking the top deals at competing retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.
So, without further delay, let's get to the Prime Day deals and Prime Day news our editors think are worth your time and consideration. And while you're at it, be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
Early Prime Day deal: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price of 2023
Apple AirPods are the most popular earbuds on the market in 2023, especially with our readers. If you've been thinking about buying a pair, the time is right: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale for $199, their lowest price of the year.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Last chance to get in on Amazon's best gift card deal: Spend $50, get $5 in free money
Amazon's best Prime Day gift card deal is on -- but it ends tonight, before Prime Day officially starts. First-time gift card customers can get a $5 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on Amazon e-gift cards in a single order. The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.
Note that you'll need to redeem your credit by August 25, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 bonus credit
Once you've purchased that gift card, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.
Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: Reload $100, get a $12 bonus credit
For more info, check out our article, Last chance to get Amazon's best free money deal: $32 in credit to spend this Prime Day.
Prime Day starts in a few hours. Here's how to prepare
To get the most out of tomorrow's Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Prime members get free two-day shipping, access to a huge library of titles on Prime Video and, of course, get access to Prime member-only deals.
If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, now's the best time to join. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial, so you can take full advantage of this week's Prime Day sale without having to pay. After your free trial, Amazon Prime is $14.99 per month (less for students and EBT card holders) or $139 per year.
Tap the button below to get started with Amazon Prime.