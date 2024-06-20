What to pack on your Disneyland or Walt Disney World vacation this summer

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsonite

Summer is here. It's time to put on your mouse ears and take the family to Disneyland or Walt Disney World. If you've booked a summer trip to a Disney park, you need to figure out what to pack for your vacation to the "happiest place on Earth." Having been to the happiest place on Earth many times ourselves, we're pretty experienced in what you need for a trip to Disney (and what you don't).

The right gear can make or break a trip, and the right Disney-themed gear and Disney trip essentials can take your summer trip to Disney from good to great! (written in a Mickey Mouse voice, FYI). Keep reading to learn what you need for your trip this summer, and to see some of the coolest Disney-themed travel gear to get you and your family in the spirit before you even hit the road. And, if you haven't booked your Disney vacation yet, check out the best packages (hotel, air and park tickets included) on Orlando Vacations.

Disney Parks essential for kids: MagicBand+

Shop Disney

Level up your Disney experience with a MagicBand+. The Bluetooth-enabled device allows tap-to-enter access to Disney Parks and Lightning Lane reservations, plus tap-to-pay at in-park Disney restaurants and stores. The light-up band changes color in response to nighttime spectaculars, enables special interactions with sculptures located in the park, and gives the wearer access to the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters interactive quest.

Though you can buy MagicBand+ inside the park, we recommend buying online from Shop Disney, where you'll find a wider range of character options, colors and designs. One band fits most.

Best sound for the trip to Disney: Beats Solo3 Mickey's 90th Anniversary wireless headphones

Disney Store/Beats

Whether you're getting to Disney via a plane or a car, tapping into the perfect playlist can set up all your travelers for a great day at the park. These high-performance, wireless Bluetooth headphones by Beats deliver terrific sound, and the over-ear headphones are more comfortable to some than Apple AirPods.

The foldable headphones offer an adjustable fit to suit various ages of Disney lovers. These headphones are compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Why we like the Beats Disney-themed wireless headphones:

Beats' "fast fuel" charging can deliver up to three hours of battery life from five minutes of charge when the battery is low.

These headphones are foldable, which makes them perfect for a trip to Disney.

Best luggage for kids: Disney hardside spinner carry-on



Target

Kids determined to carry their own luggage will like the Disney-themed collection from Target. Available in a variety of sizes and themes, including Disney Princess, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and "Frozen," the bag rolls on side-mounted skate wheels and has dual handles for maneuverability.

The carry-on has earned an impressive 4.5-star rating with 62% of Target buyers stating they'd recommend it. Target is home to a variety of Disney-themed luggage in various size and color options. We've linked to them all.

Why we like the Disney hardside carry-on:

You can buy this suitcase in a variety of design options featuring popular characters.



Reviewers report that it's durable enough to stand up to drops, scraps and kicking from little ones.



It's made with a lightweight polycarbonate shell.



Best luggage for adult travelers: American Tourister Minnie Mouse luggage

Amazon

Adults can get in on the fun too with this full-size 21-inch Minnie Mouse suitcase by American Tourister. The suitcase also comes in a variety of other Disney-inspired designs, so every member of the family can find their favorite character or story.

This Disney hotel essential is rated 4.8 stars on Amazon. Says one reviewer: "Being a lover of all things Disney, I knew I had to get this the moment I saw it! It is exquisitely made with special attention to detail. The graphics are sharp and I receive compliments everywhere I go."

Find it at Amazon for $90, reduced from $200.

Why we like the American Tourister Mini Mouse carry-on:

It comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

The carry-on meets the size restrictions for most airlines.

It has mesh dividers for easy organization.

Best smart tracker for Disney vacations: Apple AirTags

Apple

Even if you plan on walking the parks as a family, Apple AirTags help keep track of your kids and their belongings should they get lost. Attach one to luggage, important items like your wallet, or to your kids themselves.

These tiny smart trackers send out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Even if your phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map. If your iPhone is handy, it can lead you straight to the tagged item via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models). Apple AirTags are water-resistant and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.

Normally $99, you can get a four-pack of Apple AirTags at Amazon for $80.

Why we like Apple AirTags:

They seamlessly integrate with Apple's Find My network for precise tracking.

The battery lasts up to a year and is replaceable.

The Precision Finding feature utilizes the U1 chip for pinpoint accuracy.

Order a watch band for each of them, so your kids can wear the GPS tracker on their wrists.

Best fanny pack for Disney vacations: State Lorimer fanny pack

State

For those who prefer to pack light for a day at the parks, a hands-free bag can be a game-changer. This popular State bag, which regularly sells out, doubles as a fanny pack and cross-body, with enough room to hold a 12-ounce bottle of water, a pair of sunglasses, and other everyday essentials like your phone, lip balm and wallet.

"I brought this on a family trip to Disney and it was the perfect item for heading out with the kids," a reviewer shared. "Incredibly comfortable and durable, this is easily my new go-to bag for most occasions."

Why we like the State Lorimer fanny pack:

It is available in eight colorways and is personalizable (for an extra fee).

It's spacious and can hold all of your theme park essentials.

The waistband is easily adjustable.

Don't forget to buy the child-size version for your littles.

Best sunscreen to prevent burns on Disney vacations: Sunbum sunscreen



Sunbum

Both Orlando and Southern California offer a whole lot of sun, so a high-SPF and water-resistant sunscreen formula should be a priority. Stock up on Sunbum broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen before your trip. It's highly rated on Amazon and gentle enough for children and those with sensitive skin.

Apply the sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure and be sure to reapply every two hours throughout your time at Disney. The sunscreen is water-resistant, oil-free and Reef Act compliant.

Why we like the Sun Bum sunscreen:

It is suitable for all skin types.

It's water-resistant, making it a good choice for water rides.

It's moisturizing with Vitamin E.

Best hand sanitizer for Disney vacations: Touchland travel kit

Touchland

These trendy hand sanitizer sprays have taken TikTok by storm thanks to cute package design and lovely scent options. Instead of sanitizing your hands with a glob of sticky sanitizer while you're at Disney, simply spray on this sanitizing mist to eliminate germs and hydrate your hands.

The travel kit is a convent way to carry your hand sanitizer with you on travel days and while you're visiting Disney theme parks. Simply choose your favorite scent option and then pair it with a travel pouch in your favorite color.

Why we like the Touchland travel kit:

You can choose from fresh scents like beach coco, rainwater, pure lavender, citrus grove and more.



It's portable and travel-sized.



It'll keep your hands clean while traveling without leaving them sticky.



Best Disney theme park accessory: Mickey or Minnie Mouse headband



ShopDisney

Don't show up at the park without this classic Disney accessory. ShopDisney has a selection of fun Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears to wear, so you can outfit the whole family.

"As a forever fan of anything pink and glittery, I had to have these and I'm really glad I did," a reviewer says. "To start, these ears instantly stand out in a crowd! They're sparkly goodness that's just fun to look at. I was a little nervous about the weight to them due to sequins but they ended up being totally fine in that area. Fantastic ears!"

Why we like the Mini Mouse ear headbands:

You can choose from a wide range of styles as well as kids and adult sizes.

Reviewers report that they are comfortable to wear.

Best backpack for Disney park visitors: Loungefly Disney mini backpack

Loungefly/ShopDisney

This adorable simulated leather grain mini backpack from Loungefly features a Disney-inspired print, perfect for little (and big) Disney fans. With adjustable shoulder straps and convenient pockets, it makes for a great personal item on the plane and also a lightweight bag to carry necessities around the park.

"I am amazed at the quality," a reviewer says. "The print is perfectly placed. The zipper is so smooth and sturdy. The material is thick and durable. Straps are sturdy. The colors are bright and vibrant without any bleed. I would absolutely buy Loungefly again."

You can find this backpack at the Disney Store for $40, reduced from $78.

Why we like the Loungefly Disney mini backpack

It offers several pockets and a zippered front pouch to keep all of your items organized.

It features comfortable padded shoulder straps.

Choose from tons of adorable designs with the Disney x Loungefly collection.

Best travel first aid kit: Welly Quick Fix first aid travel kit (2 pack)



Welly

Easily remedy stubbed toes, blisters, cuts, scrapes and other booboos with a Welly first-aid kit. Each tin contains 18 bandages in various colors and patterns in two sizes, plus three single-use antibiotic ointments and three single-use hand sanitizers.

If you have kids you know there is always going to be random bumps, bruises and scrapes," one Amazon customer says. "This little kit helps keep everything on handle to handle those little emergencies. It's also possible to refill the kit - which makes it sustainable!"

Why we like the Welly Quick Fix first aid travel kit:

The kits include multiple colors and designs, so kids can pick out their preferred color.

It's compact and easy to throw in a purse, fanny pack or backpack.

The kit has a great mix of products for Disney park outings.

Best water bottle for Disney vacations: Vapur flexible water bottle



Vapur

Leave your bulky, heavy water bottle at home and pack a few Vapur flexible water bottles instead. Available in various sizes and colors (you'll want one for everyone), they stand tall when filled with water but fold up when empty. Each comes with a handy carabiner to easily hook onto your backpack or stroller.

"I bought two of these for a trip to Walt Disney World. They were great for touring the parks, since they roll up to fit into a small bag without the bulk of a traditional bottle," a reviewer says.

If you're visiting Disney on a particularly hot day, consider packing some electrolyte packets to avoid dehydration. Drop them into your water in your Vapur bottle for faster hydration. We like the Liquid I.V. kids hydration multiplier or Kinderlyte electrolyte powder for hot theme park days.

Why we like the Vapor flexible water bottle:

It's portable and folds up for easy storage and packing.

It comes in a wide range of fun colors.

It can hold up to 23 ounces of water.

Best tech accessory for Disney travelers: Anker PowerCore III wireless portable charger

Anker

Taking photos, uploading posts to social media and using the Disney app while at the parks can drain phone batteries quickly. Make sure to pack a wireless portable charger so your electronics don't run out of juice. Whether you're an iPhone user or an Android user, the Anker PowerCore III offers high-speed USB charging up to 18 watts.

"We used this for our trip to Disney. Using the app to schedule rides and taking pictures and videos keeps your phone on constantly," one Amazon reviewer says. "When you're sitting for a few moments at lunch or dinner, you can charge your phone for a bit."

Why we like the Anker PowerCore III wireless portable charger: