Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: This week's best deals this week on Fenty Beauty, Lancome, Murad and more

The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale is on. Every day from March 12 to April 1, Ulta will feature special deals on makeup, skincare and hair products. This is a great time to try some new beauty products or stock up on your favorites with Ulta's special daily deals.

Many of Ulta's bestselling products from top brands will be on sale for up to 50% off during the 21 Days of Beauty sale -- so, you'll want to check back each day to explore the latest savings. Keep reading to explore the best deals at the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale.

Today's Ulta beauty deals of the day

Todays's deals not only include incredible makeup and skincare products, but you can also save on a beauty fridge. Beauty fridges keep your skincare products nice and cool for a luxurious application every morning. Keeping serums refrigerated can also help preserve them, especially if they contain unstable ingredients, like retinol and vitamin C.

March 16 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Thursday, March 16 will bring some major savings on beauty products from Too Faced, StriVectin and more, including:

March 17 Ulta beauty deals of the day

There is going to be a surprise deal on Dermlogica products on Friday, March 17. Ulta hasn't revealed which products will be included, but we do know that they will be 50% off. Dermalogica offers excellent skincare options for acne, mature skin, exfoliation and more, so you'll definitely want to check back on the 17th to shop the surprise deal. In the meantime, here are the announced deals for March 17:

March 18 Ulta beauty deals of the day

March 18 has some of the best deals of the entire sale -- in our opinion. You can get Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch concealer for 50% off along with half-off products from Benefit Cosmetics, It Cosmetics and Clinique.

March 19 Ulta beauty deals of the day

Sunday also has some spectacular deals. You can get the ultra-popular Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz brow pencil for only $13 and save on some best-selling It Cosmetics makeup brushes.

