Tumi luggage sale: Save up to 30% ahead of Memorial Day

If you've got a summer vacation on the books, we have great news: Tumi is running a sale ahead of Memorial Day. This is a luggage brand whose sales are, to put it mildly, popular and rare. Right now, the high-end luggage brand is offering steep discounts on select styles, including duffel bags, suitcases of varying sizes and more.

There's no telling when Tumi's early Memorial Day sale will end, so be sure to shop today while everything is still in stock.

Tumi Voyageur Oxford carry-on: Save $195

The Tumi Voyageur Oxford compact carry-on is an amazing option for easy travel, perfectly fitting under an airplane seat. The ideal size for short journeys, this lightweight carry-on is practical and durable.

This Tumi carry-on is on sale in two versions. It's currently discounted to $455, reduced from $650.

What we like about the Tumi Voyageur Oxford Compact Carry-On:

It fits neatly under airplane seats, making it perfect for those who prefer to carry their luggage on flights.

Made from lightweight nylon it's durable and easy to transport.

The compact size makes it ideal for quick trips.

Tumi 19 Degree extended Trip expandable packing case: Save $285

This durable hardcase polycarbonate luggage is made from recycled materials with a matte finish. It comes in four colors and features retractable top and side handles as well as a telescoping handle for easy maneuvering.

This hard case luggage piece is currently on sale for $665, reduced from $950.

Why we like the Tumi 19 Degree packing case:

It features a three-stage adjustable design, accommodating various heights for comfortable maneuverability.

the four recessed dual spinner wheels provide smooth, 360-degree movement.

Tumi McLaren Just In Case duffel: Save $71

This versatile Just In Case duffel bag combines function and durability, featuring a double-zip main compartment, convenient shoulder straps, top handles, and an additional adjustable shoulder strap for various carrying options.

This Tumi McLaren duffel is currently $279, reduced from $350.

Why we like the Tumi Mclaren Just In Case duffel:

It offers multiple ways to carry comfortably.

The sturdy nylon exterior is easy to maintain.

Tumi Voyageur Leger carry-on: Save $210



The Voyageur Leger International carry-on features a front-lid or split-case main compartment entry, a built-in USB-C charging port and a three-stage telescoping handle. It also includes leather-wrapped handles and four recessed wheels for easy movement.

The Voyageur Leger is currently $485, reduced from $695.

Why we like the Tumi Voyageur Leger carry-on:

Features a built-in USB-C charging port that supports fast charging.

The 3-stage telescoping handle and four recessed wheels provide effortless maneuverability.

Tumi Just In Case tote: Save $26

The McLaren Tumi Just In Case tote offers a zip entry to the main compartment for secure storage and an open pocket for quick access items. It features comfortable shoulder straps along with a zip pouch for additional storage.

The tote is on sale for $219, reduced from $275.

Why we like the Tumi Just In Case Tote:

It easily attaches to larger luggage, making it perfect for travel.

The large interior holds a lot of necessities.

Tumi Voyageur Ruby backpack: Save $195

The Tumi Ruby Backpack features a main compartment, front pocket and padded laptop compartment that fits up to a 16-inch Apple MacBook. There's also a water bottle pocket, phone pocket and padded adjustable shoulder straps for comfortable carrying.

The Tumi Voyageur Ruby backpack is on sale for $455, reduced from $650.

Why we like the Tumi Voyageur Ruby Backpack:

The backpack is designed with multiple compartments for optimal organization.

Padded adjustable shoulder straps and a leather top handle make it easy to carry, while the added sleeve allows for attachment to rolling luggage